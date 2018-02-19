NU Baseball Wins Three Of Four In Arizona

Tempe, Ariz. – The Nebraska baseball team (3-1) opened its season by winning three of its first four games after a 5-3 victory over Washington State at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Matt Warren made his first start at Nebraska and went 5.0 innings, giving up two runs and struck out four Cougars. Robbie Palkert earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings. Matt Waldron added 1.1 innings, while Jake Hohensee notched his first save in 1.0 inning of work. After giving up one run in the first inning, the Huskers responded with one run of its own in the top of the second when Jesse Wilkening homered to left field. In the third inning, the Cougars took a one-run lead again, but the Huskers responded with one run in the top of the fourth.

Following back-to-back hit-by-pitches, a sacrifice bunt by Jaxon Hallmark advanced the runners to second and third. Zac Repinski scored on a Ben Klenke groundout in the following at-bat. Nebraska scored two runs in the seventh inning and one run in the ninth inning. Angelo Altavilla drew a leadoff walk and scored after Mojo Hagge reached on a throwing error, which advanced Hagge to third. Hagge scored two at-bats later when Wilkening hit a sacrifice fly to center field. Washington State cut the lead to 4-3 after eight innings, but Scott Schreiber hit a solo home run to left field in the top of the ninth. Hohensee retired all three Cougars he faced in the bottom of the ninth. The Huskers return to Arizona next week when they visit Surprise, Ariz., for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. NU has two games against Oregon State and two games against Utah from Thursday to Sunday.