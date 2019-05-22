NU Begins Big Ten Tourney Play Tonight

The Nebraska baseball team (28-20, 15-9 Big Ten) travels to Omaha this week for the Big Ten Tournament at TD Ameritrade Park. The Huskers, who earned the No. 5 seed in the tournament after tying for third in the final regular-season standings, open the tournament against No. 4 seed Minnesota (26-25, 15-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday at 9 p.m. (CT). Every game of the eight-team, double elimination Big Ten Tournament will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska is making its seventh Big Ten Tournament appearance in eight years since joining the conference before the 2012 season. The Huskers have taken runner-up honors twice, falling in the championship game to Indiana in 2013 in Minneapolis and 2014 in Omaha. The only season Nebraska didn’t qualify for the Big Ten Tournament was in 2018. TD Ameritrade Park will host the Big Ten Tournament for the fourth time in 2019 after previously serving as the venue for the event in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The Big Ten Tournament will return to TD Ameritrade Park from 2020 to 2022.