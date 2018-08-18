NU Holds Red-White Scrimmage

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska volleyball team held its annual Red/White Scrimmage in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,965 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday afternoon. The Red team won the match, 2-1 (25-19, 25-17, 20-25).

The Red team had a balanced attack, as seven players combined for 33 kills with no one posting more than seven. Mikaela Foecke led the way with seven kills, and Lauren Stivrins and Sami Slaughter each had six. Jazz Sweet and Callie Schwarzenbach posted five kills each with Schwarzenbach adding a team-high five blocks. Setter Nicklin Hames paced the offense with 26 assists, three kills and three aces to go with her team-high 11 digs. Libero Kenzie Maloney added eight digs.

Capri Davis had nine kills and three blocks to lead the White team. Former Huskers Kadie and Amber Rolfzen played for the White squad. Kadie Rolfzen had 10 kills and 11 digs. Anezka Szabo posted five blocks with two kills. Mari Kurkova recorded 15 assists as the White team’s setter for the first two sets, while Brooke Smith set the third set and put up seven assists to lead the White team to the third-set win. Hayley Densberger had eight digs, while Smith had seven. The White team also got six kills on .308 hitting from student manager Jake Roberts.

The Red started strong with 25-19, 25-17 wins in the first two sets. The Red had a decisive advantage in hitting, .264 to -.028, at intermission. White answered back in the third and final set with a 25-20 victory. White outhit Red .161 to .079 in the final frame.

The scrimmage was just part of the festivities at the Devaney Center on Saturday. Before the match, the Huskers’ 2017 NCAA Championship banner was officially unveiled in the rafters. After the scrimmage, fans were treated to the first viewing of the 2017 NCAA Championship documentary, “Nebraska Volleyball: Culture of a Champion,” produced by NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations. The documentary will be televised on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. (CT) on NET and streamed at netnebraska.org.

The second-ranked Huskers begin the regular season by hosting the VERT Challenge next Friday and Saturday. NU will face No. 7 Florida in a 2017 national title rematch on Friday at 6 p.m. The Huskers will battle No. 18 Oregon on Saturday at 6 p.m.