NU Hosts Annual Fan Night

Lincoln, Neb. – Nebraska football fans enjoyed great weather and a chance to meet and get autographs from the 2017 Huskers during Fan Day presented by U.S. Cellular on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Following the two-hour autograph opportunity that spanned from 6-8 p.m., fans stuck around for LEGO Batman Movie, which was shown on the new HuskerVision screen in North Stadium.

In addition to the players, Head Coach Mike Riley, Director of Athletics Shawn Eichorst and the rest of the coaching staff signed autographs and posed for photos during the annual event. Fans also had an opportunity to take photos with members of the Cheer Squad.

On Sunday morning, the Huskers begin Fall Camp, which leads up the regular-season opener against Arkansas State on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. (CT) and be televised on the Big Ten Network.