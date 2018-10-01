NU Recruiting Class Ranked 16th by D1 Baseball

The Nebraska baseball team’s 2018 recruiting class is ranked 16th nationally by D1 Baseball, which announced its top 25 classes on Monday. The rankings are based on newcomers that arrived on campus this fall.

The Huskers achieved the best recruiting class ranking by a Big Ten team, six spots ahead of No. 22 Illinois. D1 Baseball compiled its rankings with help from Prep Baseball Report in addition to information from recruiting coordinators and scouts across the nation in an attempt to balance instant impact with long-term potential.

NU has 15 newcomers on the roster, including 11 freshmen, as the entire recruiting class made it to campus.

Two newcomers – Spencer Schwellenbach and Bo Blessie – were drafted in June 2018, but chose to come to Nebraska to play college baseball. Schwellenbach, an infielder/right-handed pitcher from Saginaw, Mich., was selected in the 34th round by the Cleveland Indians. Blessie, a right-handed pitcher from Midland, Texas, was drafted in the 36th round by the Washington Nationals.

Additional freshmen include Cam Chick (Rocheport, Mo.), Caleb Feekin (Papillion, Neb.), Drew Gilin (Omaha, Neb.), Colby Gomes (Omaha, Neb.), Brett Hammit (Nixa, Mo.), Tyler Martin (Webb City, Mo.), Kyle Perry (Omaha, Neb.), Blake Peterson (Loomis, Calif.) and Shay Schanaman (Grand Island, Neb.).

Four newcomers – Aaron Palenksy (Southeast Community College), Trey Kissack (UNC-Greensboro and Southeast Community College), Ty Roseberry (Nebraska-Kearney) and Gareth Stroh (Purdue and Coffeyville Community College) – bring previous college baseball experience to NU’s roster.

In addition to D1 Baseball, NU also earned a top-35 spot from Baseball America on Sept. 18 when the publication released its “Next 10” after the top-25 class rankings. NU earned the second-best recruiting class ranking by a Big Ten team from Baseball America, behind only No. 24 Illinois.