NU Upsets Michigan State On Sunday

Lincoln – Jessica Shepard scored a season-high 32 points and Hannah Whitish added a career-high 24 to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 76-74 overtime win over Michigan State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shepard, a sophomore forward from Fremont, Neb., scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Huskers overcome a seven-point deficit at the end of three periods. Shepard also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season. Whitish, a freshman from Barneveld, Wis., produced the first 20-point game of her career, including a career-high five three-pointers.

She hit two threes to open the overtime period to put Nebraska in control in the winning frame. With the victory, Nebraska improved to 7-21 overall and finished Big Ten regular-season play at 3-13 in a four-way tie for 11th. The Huskers earned the No. 13 seed at the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and will play No. 12 seed Illinois on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. (CT) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Michigan State slipped to 19-10 overall and 9-7 in the Big Ten, after watching Nebraska erase a 14-point second-quarter deficit to rally to victory.