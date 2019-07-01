Opening night with Husker hoops set for Sept. 27

Lincoln –A new era for Nebraska basketball begins on Friday, Sept. 27, as the Huskers will usher in the Fred Hoiberg era at Pinnacle Bank Arena with Opening Night with Husker Hoops.

The event, which is free to the public, will feature a musical act which will be announced at a later date. The night includes introductions of the 2019-20 Huskers, a live scrimmage on the brand new PBA court, remarks from Coach Hoiberg, fan contests, giveaways and more.

“We wanted to kickoff basketball season with an event that allows our fans to have a good time and get an early preview of our team as we start practice,” Hoiberg said. “We hope this event is not only the start of a new tradition for our program, but also the start of festive weekend with the Husker football team hosting Ohio State the following day.”

Pinnacle Bank Arena doors will open at 6 p.m. with the event beginning at 7 p.m.

Fans can start registering for lower bowl tickets on Huskers.com/Tickets beginning on Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. with a limit of four reserved tickets per person. Upper bowl seats will be opened as needed. A limited number of student seats will be held for RedZone season-ticket holders, and information on how to reserve tickets for the event will be communicated directly to student season ticket holders.

Opening Night with Husker Hoops begins a busy weekend on the Nebraska campus, as the Husker football team hosts Ohio State the following day.