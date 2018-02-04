Orediggers light it up from three to defeat CSC men

GOLDEN, Colo. – February 3, 2018 – Colorado School of Mines men’s basketball started 12-of-16 from three-point range, hitting 7-of-8 coming out of halftime, to stretch an 11-point halftime lead to an 83-56 final in Golden on Saturday night.

“They’re a good basketball team,” said coach Houston Reed . “Even with a few injuries, they have older guys on their bench that can step up and make plays. Give those guys some credit. Some of it is personnel. As we slowly put our building process together, we’ll match up. But we had some breakdowns that didn’t help us out with some of their guard play and the way they were making shots.”

Chadron State held their own in the paint, but were unable to get a perimeter threat established with only 3-of-11 makes from beyond the arc. Junior point guard Jaisean Jackson joined sophomore forward Michael Johnson with 10 points apiece.

“As the game went on, we tried to expose them and get Jaisean in the lane,” said Reed. “We’re asking him to play out of position. He’s an older guy too, though, and he played with patience tonight.”

The Orediggers were without leading big man Ben Clare, as well as guard Mason Baker, another top scorer. CSC limited CSM’s second-leading scorer, Ben Sonnefeld, to four total points. However, Mines’ leading point-producer Luke Schroepfer went off for 21 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting and 7-of-11 from the field.

Two other other Orediggers, Adam Laine and Duke Douglas, went for 18 and 16 points, respectively, and freshman Michael Glen added 12.

Mines goes to 16-6 (10-6 RMAC) with the win, while CSC falls to 3-20 overall, 1-16 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Chadron State’s final five games are at home, beginning with Metropolitan State University of Denver on Friday, February 9, and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Score by half:

Chadron State 30 26 —-56

Colorado Mines 41 42 —-83

Chadron State— Jaisean Jackson 10, Michael Johnson 10, Dru Kuxhausen 8, Jeremy Ruffin 8, Eric Jamerman 7, Walker Andrew 6, Jordan Mills 4, Vonsinh Sayaloune 3. Totals: 20-46 (3-19) 13-18 56 points, 23 rebounds, 7 turnovers.

Colorado Mines—Luke Shroepfer 21, Adam Laine 18, Duke Douglas 16, Michael Glen 12, Zach Rusk 7, Ben Sonnefeld 4, Mark Winans 3, Dustin Gaddis 2. Totals: 31-53 (12-19) 9-12 83 points, 31 rebounds, 5 turnovers.