Oregon State Stays Alive In Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Kyle Nobach hit a three-run homer to put Oregon State in control in the seventh inning, Kevin Abel pitched four strong innings of relief and Oregon State sent Pac-12 rival Washington home from the College World Series with a 14-5 win on Monday night. The Beavers erased early deficits, starting their comeback just before a 4-hour, 31-minute weather delay and picking up where they left off when play resumed.

Oregon State (50-11-1), the No. 3 national seed, was coming off a loss to North Carolina in its CWS opener and still must win three more games to reach the best-of-three finals. Washington (35-26) went two games and out in its first CWS. Washington had leads of 3-0 and 5-4 before the teams were pulled off the field with lightning near TD Ameritrade Park in the top of the sixth inning. The Beavers had bases loaded with two outs when play was stopped. Washington sent out closer Alex Hardy (5-4), the fourth of seven Huskies pitchers, after the delay and he walked in the tying run. Oregon State avoided going 0-2 at a CWS for the first time in five appearances since 2005.

