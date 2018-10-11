Palmer Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Chicago — University of Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. was honored Thursday morning, as he was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The team was announced prior to the start of the Big Ten Media Day here in Chicago.

Palmer, a returning first-team All-Big Ten selection, is one of three returning starters back for the Huskers, as he averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in leading the Huskers to a 22-11 record in 2017-18. Palmer reached double figures in 31 of 33 games, including a career-high 34-point effort at Ohio State.

He is one of only five returning power conference plays who averaged 17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.0 apg last season, while his 18.8 points per game in conference play is not only the most of any returning Big Ten player, it is the highest returning total by a Big Ten player since the 2012-13 season.

Palmer, a 6-foot-6, 207-pounder from Upper Marlboro, Md., will look to be Nebraska’s first two-time first-team All-conference performer since Eric Piatkowski in 1993 and 1994.

2018-19 PRESEASON BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Carsen Edwards, Jr., G, Purdue

2018-19 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Romeo Langford, Fr., G, Indiana

Juwan Morgan, Sr., F, Indiana

Anthony Cowan Jr., Jr., G, Maryland

Charles Matthews, Sr., G, Michigan

Nick Ward, Jr., F, Michigan State

Cassius Winston, Jr., G, Michigan State

Jordan Murphy, Sr., F, Minnesota

James Palmer Jr, Sr., G, Nebraska

CARSEN EDWARDS, Jr., G, Purdue

ETHAN HAPP, Sr., F, Wisconsin