(FINAL UPDATE) Panhandle golfers sit atop B, C leaderboards

Day one of the Nebraska Girls State Golf Championships is complete with the region well represented atop the Class B and Class C leaderboards.

Scottsbluff’s Shelby Poynter, who finished 5th in 2016 and 2nd in 2015, is the leader in Class B after an opening round two over par round of 74. Poynter is leading Danica Badura by one stroke.

Scottsbluff is sitting in 2nd place in the overall team standings after a combined score of 363, 13 shots back of first place Omaha Duchesne Academy.

Gering is also playing well in 5th place in Class B with a day one team score of 382. Ali Boswell posted Gering’s top score, she shot a +20 (92), which is currently tied for 12th.

Sidney’s in 3rd place with a score of 377.

Also for Scottsbluff today it was Jayda Ahrens shooting 97, D.J. Bokelman 94, Ashlynn Haun 98, and Hassie Hood carded a 100.

Other scores for Gering were Megan Maser’s 93, Madi Schlaepfer’s 94, while Avery Mitchell shot 103. Gering has suffered a blow to their team chances tomorrow as Ashley Maschmeier has withdrawn.

For a link to the Class B individual and team leaderboards click here.

Class C

Chadron’s Alpine Hickstein is the leader after day one in North Platte. Hickstein shot a blistering even par round of 72 and she leads the second place golfer by 8 shots.

Led by Hickstein, it’s Chadron sitting in 2nd place in the team standings with a score of 382. The Lady Cardinals are 19 shots behind 1st place Ogallala.

Mitchell’s in 9th place with a team score of 417. Kenzey Kanno is pacing the Tigers in a tie for 15th place after she shot a 21 over par round of 93.

Bayard’s Samantha Trevino is T-18 at 23 over par.

Bridgeport’s Kaeli McVicker is T-20 at 24 over par.

The final rounds in both classes will be played tomorrow.