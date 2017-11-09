class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271063 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

(AUDIO) Pine Bluffs looking for back to back titles in Wyoming

BY Chris Cottrell | November 9, 2017
Pine Bluffs beat Upton-Sundance to reach 1A state title game. (Photo courtesy of Pine Bluffs HS)

It’s old hat.

Nah, not really. But, for a second straight season the Pine Bluffs Hornets will be playing for the Wyoming 1A state football championship.

Pine Bluffs has a matchup against Big Horn on tap for Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

In fact, it’s a matchup of defending state champions as Big Horn won the 2A title last year.

Of greater note this will be a rematch from this regular season when Pine Bluffs knocked off Big Horn in week three in OT by the final of 22-21. It was their second OT win of the season; they won at the Mitchell Tigers in their season opener 20-14 in 2 OT.

Hornets fans hoping for another celebration in Laramie on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Pine Bluffs HS)

On the year for the Hornets, undefeated at 10-0 while Big Horn enters at 9-1.

Big Horn has won seven straight games since that loss to Pine Bluffs in week 3 including a 12-7 state semifinal win over Cokeville last week.

Here’s my conversation with Pine Bluffs Head Coach, Will Gray, from earlier this week.

Saturday’s game between Pine Bluffs and Big Horn for the 1A state championship will kickoff at 1 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

