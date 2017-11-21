Pioneers Add Assistant Coach, Players

GERING, NE – The Western Nebraska Pioneers of the Expedition League today announced the addition of Josh Teichroew as Assistant Coach, and announced five players who have signed contracts to play for the 2018 season.

Teichroew, a native of Yankton, South Dakota, currently is in his second year as an assistant coach at Mount Marty College in Yankton. Teichroew is the pitching coach, helps with recruiting, and the lead instructor for the Mount Marty Baseball Academy. He also assists with the strength and conditioning program for the Mount Marty Baseball team. In first season as the pitching coach at Mount Marty, Teichroew guided three pitchers on his staff to All-Conference recognition while his staff registered the fewest amount of walks in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Teichroew’s previous coaching experience includes working for the Yankton Baseball Association, which oversees baseball for 13-19 year olds in Yankton, South Dakota. During his tenure as a coach Teichroew’s teams won two state championships during the 2012 and 2013 summers. Teichroew’s other duties for Yankton Baseball association included working camps, field work, and scheduling of games and tournaments.

As a pitcher at Mount Marty, Josh’s playing days included a 2012 GPAC Championship and setting a former school record in 2015 with 18 pitching appearances in a season. For his efforts during the 2015 season Teichroew was an honorable mention All-GPAC selection.

A 2016 graduate of Mount Marty College, Teichroew earned degrees in Physical Education with a secondary emphasis along with a degree in Exercise Wellness. Teichroew currently resides in Yankton, South Dakota.

In addition to Teichroew, the Pioneers announced the signing of the following players, recruited by Head Coach Jimmy Turk:

Ryan Saltonstall, left-handed pitcher, a native of Phoenix, AZ and a sophomore at South Mountain (AZ) Community College:

Conner Deeds, right handed pitcher, a native of Pine Creek, CO and a sophomore at South Mountain (AZ) Community College;

Tallon Thomason, right handed pitcher, a native of Palo Verde, NV and a sophomore at South Mountain (AZ) Community College;

Jeff Hackanson, right handed pitcher, a native of Tampa, FL and a freshman at the University of Central Florida;

Jack Sinclair, right handed pitcher, a native of Coral Gables, FL and a freshman at the University of Central Florida.

“Jimmy has been working hard to put this team together and we’re happy to have Josh with us to help out,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said. “Jimmy has a track record for moving JC players to Division I schools and his three from South Mountain fill that profile. Just like the players, we are here to help develop coaches and staff, and this is a great step for Josh. He’s proven himself at Mount Mary and we’re glad he’ll be joining us to work with Pioneers players in helping them along their path in baseball.”

The Pioneers and the Expedition League begin their inaugural season on May 25, 2018. For information on the Expedition League visit www.expeditionleague.com and for more information on the Hotshots visit www.wnpioneers.com.