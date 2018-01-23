Pioneers announce player signings, promo nights

GERING, NE – The Western Nebraska Pioneers of the Expedition League today announced the addition of three players. They are

middle infielder Lane Harvey of Sidney, Nebraska, a junior at Morehead State University; first/third baseman Colin Ludwig of

Chandler, Arizona, a sophomore at the University of Colorado/Colorado Springs; and outfielder Travis Turney of Clovis, CA, a freshman at the University of Portland (Oregon). In addition, the team announced the first two of a series of promotional

giveaway nights for the 2018 season.

About the players:

Lane Harvey, infielder, Morehead State, junior

Harvey, a 5’8”, 165 pound transfer from Indian Hills CC (Centerville, Iowa), is a native of Sidney, NE. Harvey hit .326 in 56 games

for Indian Hills in 2017, with one home run and 36 RBI to go along with four stolen bases and a .417 on base percentage in 178 at

bats. Harvey was a multi-sport star at Sidney High School and excelled with the Sidney American Legion baseball program before

signing with Indian Hills CC.

Colin Ludwig, 1B/3B, Colorado/Colorado Springs, sophomore

The 6’1”, 190 pound Chandler, AZ native hit .345 while starting all 49 games for the Mountain Lions as a freshman in 2017. Ludwig

had one home run and 23 RBI while compiling a .428 on base percentage. Ludwig was named 2017 Rocky Mountain Athletic

Conference Player of the Year for the Mountain Lions.

Travis Turney, OF, University of Portland (OR), freshman

Turney, 6’2” and 175 pounds, starred at Clovis West High School, earning regional honors and being selected to the Tri-River

Conference D1 first team squad. In 2017 he led the Golden Eagles in batting average (.384), hits, steals and on-base percentage

while being named the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player. He followed that performance by being the first player to hit a

home run and triple in the Fresno City-County All-Star Game, earning MVP honors in that showcase.

“Lane, Colin and Travis bring some real high-level talent to the Pioneers,” team owner Chuck Heeman said. “Adding to the great

base Coach (Jimmy) Turk has already put together, these three will help us put a tremendous product on the field this summer.

We can’t wait to see all our guys in Pioneers uniforms in May.”

The Pioneers also announced two promotional giveaway nights for the 2018 season. On Friday, June 1, the first 500 fans through

the gates will receive a free bobble head of the team’s mascot, courtesy of Platte Valley Bank. The team’s final regular season

home game on August 4 will see a giveaway of 500 drawstring backpacks, presented by the team’s broadcast partners at KNEB

Radio and KNEB TV.

“We are constantly amazed at the tremendous support we’ve received from our corporate partners from day one,” Heeman said.

“To be able to provide our fans high-quality giveaways, promotions and entertainment comes directly from that support and we

cannot thank our partners enough. These first two giveaways are just the beginning of a great summer of family fun at the

ballpark.”

The Pioneers and the Expedition League begin their inaugural season on May 25, 2018 with the home opener against the Spearfish

Sasquatch on Tuesday, May 29 at 6:35 p.m at the new Oregon Trail Park Stadium. For information on the Expedition League visit

www.expeditionleague.com and for more information on the Pioneers visit www.wnpioneers.com.