Pioneers Continue Offensive Surge With Big Win in Casper

CASPER, WY – The Western Nebraska Pioneers continued their late-season offensive surge on Monday night in Casper with a 17-7 win over the Casper Horseheads at Mike Lansing Field.

The Pioneers (35-14) scored in double digits for the third consecutive game, and jumped ahead early with runs in the first three innings for the third consecutive game. Casper (15-35) starter Tyler Naumann fell behind early and was entirely ineffective over 4.2 innings of work, allowing 11 runs (nine earned) on 14 hits and three walks.

Everybody jumped in offensively for Western Nebraska, with Andrew Bates leading the way with one of the best offensive games in team history. Bates went 4-for-6 with a homer and seven runs batted in, setting a single-game team record in the latter category and a personal best in the former. Bates was one of seven Pioneers to record multiple hits in the win.

Nolan Metcalf went 3-for-5 with a double and five runs batted in, Alex Achtermann went 3-for-4 with two walks in his first game back with the Pioneers, Jack Pauley added his tenth homer of the season, and Luther Woullard went 3-for-5 with four runs, among other highlights.

Cal Beardsley earned his fifth pitching win of the season for the Pioneers, striking out six and walking three over five innings of four-run ball. The game also saw the impressive pitching debut for right-hander Isaiah Martinez, who struck out one in a clean eighth inning in which he allowed just two soft singles.

The Pioneers will look to continue their offensive surge on Tuesday back home at Oregon Trail Park Stadium against the Horseheads. Jeremiah Mauch will start for the Pioneers, with Josh Overstreet scheduled to pitch for Casper. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.