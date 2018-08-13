Pioneers cruise to inaugural Expedition League title

Fittingly the postseason for the Western Nebraska Pioneers was basically an extension of the regular season. They were dominant.

On Saturday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium the final out of the game was a mere formality as they routed the Badlands Big Sticks by the final of 16-4.

Miles Klotz with the final call of the season on KNEB.

In the win Western Nebraska got homers from Jack Pauley, Colin Ludwig, Nolan Metcalf, and Luther Woullard.

Johnny Petsch started and picked up the win, allowing three runs over six innings.

After a 3-0 record in the postseason the Pioneers finished their first summer at 49-17.

The Pioneers led the league in attendance this year, averaging 936 people per home date.