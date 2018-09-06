Pioneers extend contract for head coach Jimmy Turk

The Western Nebraska Pioneers of the Expedition League announced the contract extension of Head Coach Jimmy Turk for the 2019 season. Turk led the Pioneers to a 49-17 record in 2018, capping the season with the league’s inaugural season Championship.

“This move is the no-brainer of no-brainers,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said. “Jimmy, from day one, put together a great team not only on the field but off the field as well. Our players were a great fit for our community, fan-friendly and accessible, and Jimmy kept the guys fresh on the field and ready when the playoffs arrived. We are happy beyond words that Jimmy will be back with us in 2019.”

The Pioneers led the Expedition League in attendance and were second in North America among all first- year teams. The team placed 10 players on the EL All-Star Team including Home Run Derby Champion Jack Pauley. Among the team’s league leading hitters were OF Luther Woullard (fifth in the league with a .369 average), Pauley (second with 18 home runs), INF Colin Ludwig (second with 65 RBI). The team had four of the top five pitchers in wins, with Cal Beardsley finishing third in the league in strikeouts (69) and ERA (3.52) while compiling seven wins, tied for second in the league.

Turk will announce players for the 2019 season, and the completion of his 2019 coaching staff, as commitments are received.

The Pioneers and the Expedition League begin their inaugural season on May 24, 2019. For information on the Expedition League visit www.expeditionleague.com and for more information on the Pioneers visit www.wnpioneers.com.