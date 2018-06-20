Pioneers game tonight postponed

Tonight’s Western Nebraska Pioneers game on the road against Spearfish has been postponed due to weather and field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Spearfish on Wednesday, July 11th, with the first game of the doubleheader starting at 3:35 MT.

The Pioneers have tomorrow as a scheduled day off before a weekend road series starts at Hastings.

Coverage on Friday night of the Pioneers at the Sod Busters will start at 5:05 with first pitch on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com at 5:35.