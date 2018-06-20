class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318988 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Pioneers game tonight postponed

BY KNEB Sports | June 20, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Pioneers game tonight postponed

Tonight’s Western Nebraska Pioneers game on the road against Spearfish has been postponed due to weather and field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Spearfish on Wednesday, July 11th, with the first game of the doubleheader starting at 3:35 MT.

The Pioneers have tomorrow as a scheduled day off before a weekend road series starts at Hastings.

Coverage on Friday night of the Pioneers at the Sod Busters will start at 5:05 with first pitch on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com at 5:35.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments