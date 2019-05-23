Pioneers ready for first game of the season

GERING, NE — The 2018 Expedition League Champion Western Nebraska Pioneers begin their season on the road against the Casper Horseheads on Friday, May 24th at 6:35 pm MDT. Saturday’s game against the Horseheads starts at 6:35 pm MDT.

Pregame coverage tomorrow night on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com will start at 6:15 with first pitch at 6:30.

The 2019 home opener will be Tuesday, May 28th as the Pioneers host the Fremont Moo, in the first of a three-game series.

For information on the Expedition League visit www.expeditionleague.com and for more information on the Pioneers visit www.wnpioneers.com.

