Police: Klein investigation nearing completion

The police investigation into allegations against long-time Scottsbluff High School Girls Golf Coach Mike Klein is nearing completion.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told KNEB News Wednesday his department is compiling investigative reports and the full investigation should be submitted to Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks for review of possible charges by the end of next week.

In late September Superintendent Rick Myles confirmed Klein was placed on paid administrative leave after Scottsbluff Police informed the district of the investigation and the nature of the allegations. Myles did not comment on specifics of the allegations, but asked patrons not to speculate or pre-judge until it is complete.

Middle School Principal Bert Wright, who had previous experience coaching the Scottsbluff’s boys golf team, was appointed the interim coach through the remainder of the season.

The team was second at Districts, two strokes behind first place McCook. Bearcat Shelby Poynter was the medalist. The Bearcats were third at the Class B State tournament, finishing behind McCook and State Champion Omaha Duchesne Academy.