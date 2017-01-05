Prep schedule and postponements, cancellations

Here’s a look at the prep schedule for today along with some postponements and cancellations that we’ve received here at KNEB.
Today’s basketball schedule
G/B Ogallala at Bridgeport…watch on KNEB.tv with coverage starting at 5:15 p.m.
G/B Sidney at Kimball
G/B Hemingford at Garden County
G/B Leyton at Haxtun, Colorado
POSTPONED: Bayard jr. high boys at Southeast…game will be made up on Monday, January 23rd at 4:30 p.m.
TIME CHANGE FOR TOMORROW: Potter-Dix at Bayard will start with girls game at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30. NO JV games will be played.
Today’s wrestling schedule
WTC meet at Mitchell: weigh-ins will now start at 10 a.m. with wrestling to follow
Chadron at Alliance
CANCELLATION: Gering JV vs. Lingle/Ft. Laramie