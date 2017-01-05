class="single single-post postid-206293 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Prep schedule and postponements, cancellations

BY Chris Cottrell | January 5, 2017
Here’s a look at the prep schedule for today along with some postponements and cancellations that we’ve received here at KNEB.

Today’s basketball schedule

G/B Ogallala at Bridgeport…watch on KNEB.tv with coverage starting at 5:15 p.m.

G/B Sidney at Kimball

G/B Hemingford at Garden County

G/B Leyton at Haxtun, Colorado

POSTPONED: Bayard jr. high boys at Southeast…game will be made up on Monday, January 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

TIME CHANGE FOR TOMORROW: Potter-Dix at Bayard will start with girls game at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30. NO JV games will be played.

Today’s wrestling schedule

WTC meet at Mitchell: weigh-ins will now start at 10 a.m. with wrestling to follow

Chadron at Alliance

CANCELLATION: Gering JV vs. Lingle/Ft. Laramie

