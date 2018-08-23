Prep schedule including KNEB broadcasts tonight

Today is the busiest day so far for the 2018 high school sports calendar and we’ll be heavily involved here tonight at KNEB.

It’s rivalry softball with Scottsbluff (3-2) at Oregon Trail Park to take on Gering (2-1) on KNEB.tv.

Scottsbluff opened the year 3-1 in Lexington over the weekend before a 12-0 home loss to Sterling, Colorado on Monday night.

Gering’s three games so far were last Friday at the Aurora Tournament.

Coverage tonight on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, and Mobius 1500 with Chuck Schwartz will start at approximately 6:45 with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.

Volleyball

We’ll have radio only tonight for the Gering volleyball season opener at Alliance starting at 6:45 with first serve at 7 o’clock on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com.

Elsewhere: Chadron at Mitchell, Hemingford triangular (Gordon-Rushville, Kimball)

Boys Tennis

Alliance is hosting a triangular with Gering and Scottsbluff starting at 2 p.m.

Cross Country

Scottsbluff hosting upwards of 13 other schools this afternoon at Riverview Golf Course. Teams on hand competing include Alliance, Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Chadron, Crawford, Gering, Hemingford, Kimball ‎, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, and Sidney.

Girls Golf – Bayard Invitational