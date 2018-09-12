Prep scoreboard from Tuesday

The Gering-Scottsbluff volleyball story is posted separately here on kneb.com, and other volleyball scores can be found above via our ScoreStream Scoreboard.

Elsewhere…

Kanno, Gering girls take top spots in golf

It was a scorching hot day (the temps were hot also) for Mitchell senior Kenzey Kanno as she routed the field at the dual Gering/Western Conference Girls Golf Invites at Monument Shadows in Gering.

Kanno finished with a round of 71 to win by nine shots over Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer, Ogallala’s Harley Hiltibrand, and Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski. All three of those players posted rounds of 80.

Gering took home the top spot, again, in the team standings with a winning score of 339. Scottsbluff, though, starting to close the gap just a bit as they finished just ten shots back at 349.

Team Standings:

Gering 339 (WC Inv) Scottsbluff 349 (WC Inv) Mitchell 375 (WC Inv) Gordon-Rushville 383 Ogallala 391 Sidney 408 (WC Inv) Bridgeport 417 Chadron 419 (WC Inv) Kimball 439 Scottsbluff JV 443 Alliance 476 (WC Inv) Bayard NS Creek Valley NS Gering JV NS

Individual Standings

Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell 71 Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 80 Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala 80 Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 80 Ali Boswell, Gering 83 Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff 84 Avery Mitchell, Gering 88 Megan Maser, Gering 88 Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff 92 Maddie Pelton, Chadron 92

High School Softball

Gering picked up two wins over Chase County at Oregon Trail Park. In game one the final was 17-2, the game two final 12-0.

Scottsbluff lost both their games on the road, falling at North Platte by the scores of 10-5 and 14-5.