class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334662 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Prep scoreboard from Tuesday

BY Chris Cottrell | September 12, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Prep scoreboard from Tuesday
(MGN)

The Gering-Scottsbluff volleyball story is posted separately here on kneb.com, and other volleyball scores can be found above via our ScoreStream Scoreboard.

Elsewhere…

Kanno, Gering girls take top spots in golf

It was a scorching hot day (the temps were hot also) for Mitchell senior Kenzey Kanno as she routed the field at the dual Gering/Western Conference Girls Golf Invites at Monument Shadows in Gering.

Kanno finished with a round of 71 to win by nine shots over Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer, Ogallala’s Harley Hiltibrand, and Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski. All three of those players posted rounds of 80.

Gering took home the top spot, again, in the team standings with a winning score of 339. Scottsbluff, though, starting to close the gap just a bit as they finished just ten shots back at 349.

Team Standings:

  1. Gering 339 (WC Inv)
  2. Scottsbluff 349 (WC Inv)
  3. Mitchell 375 (WC Inv)
  4. Gordon-Rushville 383
  5. Ogallala 391
  6. Sidney 408 (WC Inv)
  7. Bridgeport 417
  8. Chadron 419 (WC Inv)
  9. Kimball 439
  10. Scottsbluff JV 443
  11. Alliance 476 (WC Inv)
  12. Bayard NS
  13. Creek Valley NS
  14. Gering JV NS

Individual Standings

  1. Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell 71
  2. Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 80
  3. Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala 80
  4. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 80
  5. Ali Boswell, Gering 83
  6. Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff 84
  7. Avery Mitchell, Gering 88
  8. Megan Maser, Gering 88
  9. Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff 92
  10. Maddie Pelton, Chadron 92

High School Softball

Gering picked up two wins over Chase County at Oregon Trail Park. In game one the final was 17-2, the game two final 12-0.

Scottsbluff lost both their games on the road, falling at North Platte by the scores of 10-5 and 14-5.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments