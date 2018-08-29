Prep scoreboard from Tuesday

Here’s a look at the rundown from the high school sports scene from Tuesday.

(The Gering girls golf team earned another team title, click here to see all the results from their win at the Scottsbluff Invite)

Softball

Scottsbluff (6-3) 2 4 2 3 2 x x 13 15 4

Chadron 0 1 0 3 0 x x 4 2 0

WP: Jordyn Grasmick 5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 K, 4 BB

Brady Laucomer 4-4, 5 RBI

Tierney Schleve, Taylor Klein, MaddJohnston combine for 7 hits and 7 RBI.

Gering 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 5 9 5

Alliance 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 1 6 12 5

WP: Jaycee Acosta LP: Bobbie Claflin

Kelly Snelling, Claflin, and Brylee Dean combined for six hits in the loss for Gering….Janaye Shoemaker had four hits (3 doubles) for Alliance.

Volleyball

Gering 25 25 25

Torrington 21 20 18

-Gering got a team high 9 kills from Jenna Balthazor and 8 from Olivia Schaub

-Macey Boggs led the team in assists with 22

-Gering plays the Campbell County Invite in Gillette, Wyoming this Friday and Saturday

More volleyball coming up tomorrow night at KNEB with the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats playing their season opener at home against Chadron. We’ll have coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, and Mobius 1500 starting at 6:45.