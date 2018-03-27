Prep/WNCC roundup: scores, schedule, schedule changes

Here’s the latest scores and upcoming schedule for the prep ranks and WNCC.

HS soccer

Monday: (B) North Platte 3, Scottsbluff 2…Scottsbluff suffered their first loss of the season (4-1). The Cats got goals from Isaac Nuland-Bowman and Max Lopez.

(G) North Platte 3, Scottsbluff 0…NP got all three of their goals in the second half as the Lady Bearcats fell to 2-3 on the season.

today:

(B) Scottsbluff at Cheyenne Central, JV at 3 pm, Varsity at 5

(G) Gering at Torrington, one half of JV at 4:30, Varsity at 6

(B) Torrington at Gering, one half of JV at 4:30, Varsity at 6

Girls Tennis

Scottsbluff and Gering head to Alliance for action starting this afternoon at 2 pm.

Schedule Change: Due to weather concerns, girls tennis in North Platte for Scottsbluff and Gering scheduled for Thursday has been moved up to tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. central time.

HS track and field (Schedule changes)

The Buffalo Bill Track and Field Invite in North Platte has been moved from Thursday to tomorrow with a start time of around 11:30-noon central time.

The Ed Moore Track and Field Invite at Ogallala has been moved from Thursday to tomorrow and will start 9:30 a.m. mountain time.

WNCC

Baseball today: WNCC at McCook…single game starting at 2 p.m. The Cougars are 5-5 in conference play. After today’s road game they’ll be home to take on Lamar CC this weekend.

Softball: No mid-week games for the Lady Cougars; they’re off until the weekend when they have a four game road series at Otero JC starting on Friday.