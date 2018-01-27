Pueblo surges ahead of CSC men in second half

PUEBLO, Colo. — January 26, 2018 – Sophomore Jordan Mills scored in double figures for the second consecutive game, but the Chadron State College men’s basketball team was defeated 82-49 by Colorado State University-Pueblo in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Massari Arena Friday night in Pueblo.

“I look at the stats,” said coach Houston Reed , “and I see a lot of guys who missed perimeter shots that we expected to make shots. Things didn’t go our way, and I have to say that now for the third game in a row. We’ve been shooting the past couple weeks more than we’ve shot the basketball all year. Why it’s not translating is frustrating.”

Pueblo, now 10-10 (7-7 RMAC), led by only four when it went into the free throw bonus with under six minutes left in the first half. However, the ThunderWolves’ Jason Anderson followed up a layup with a three-point play late in the period, powering a 10-0 run that sent his team into the half up 35-22.

CSUP was 18-of-31 from the field and made all six of its free throws in the fateful second half, when the ThunderWolves accumulated 47 of their points. CSC was 8-of-33 on its field goal tries and 0-for-9 beyond the three-point arc.

CSC lost despite once again out-rebounding their opponent, especially on the offensive end.

Five ThunderWolves scored in double figures, led by guard Donovan Oldham with 16 points. B.J. Hardy and Mika Nuolivirta each added 11 points and both Anderson and Will Newman had 10. Anderson, the ThunderWolves’ post player, grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

Mills was the only player scoring double-digits for the Eagles with 12 points, leading the way shooting 4-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from three-point range. Sophomore Michael Johnson , returning from an illness, had eight points in 16 minutes to match junior Jeremy Ruffin for scoring. Both the big men were 3-of-8 from the field.

For the game, Pueblo shot 55.6 percent (30-of-54) from the field and were 14-of-16 from the free throw line. The Eagles were 27 percent (17-of-63) on their field goal tries, including 4-of-21 from behind the arc.

The Eagles will play at New Mexico Highlands on Saturday following the women’s game at 5 p.m.

Score by half:

Chadron State 22 27 —-49

CSU-Pueblo 35 47 —-82

Chadron State— Jordan Mills 12, Michael Johnson 8, Jeremy Ruffin 8, Walker Andrew 6, Matt Reader 6, Leigh Saffin 5, Dru Kuxhausen 4. Totals: 17-63 (4-21) 11-14 49 points, 38 rebounds, 16 turnovers.

CSU-Pueblo—Donovan Oldham 16, B.J. Hardy 11, Mika Nuolivirta 11, Jason Anderson 10, Will Newman 10, Corey Seng 9, Michael Ward 5, Gavin Liggett 3, Josh Smith 3, Tanner Ervin 2, Mark Williams 2. Totals: 30-54 (8-26) 14-16 82 points, 34 rebounds, 12 turnovers.

3-pointers: CSC—Mills 2, Kuxhausen 1, Saffin 1. CSU-P—Hardy 3, Oldham 2, Liggett 1, Smith 1, Ward 1.