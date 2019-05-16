Rapid City to get Expedition League team in 2020

RAPID CITY, SD – Today, the Expedition League’s Rapid City affiliate announced the team’s name and unveiled the official logo. The team name is the Rapid City Jackalopes. Ross Johnson of Ross Johnson Design Co., in Rapid City, created the team’s logos. The team’s colors are cardinal red, dark blue, teal and gray.

“When thinking about what this Rapid City franchise should be named, we wanted to make sure that we branded ourselves with a name that lends itself to the area and something we could have some fun with. We are all about quality family fun and this brandinggives us so much to work with,” Jackalopes Owner and President, Kevin Bybee, said. “Not many things say Western

South Dakota like a jackalope. We will have a ton of fun with this mascot at the ballpark every night, which is what we aim to do, create a fun, affordable and exciting atmosphere for families to enjoy.”

The Jackalopes and the Expedition League are working with the City of Rapid City to play their home games at McKeague Field on the west side of Rapid City. “McKeague Field sits in an area

saturated in rich baseball tradition and we look to continue that tradition of high quality baseball,” said Bybee. “McKeague Field is in need of some work in order to bring collegiate level baseball to Rapid City.” The Expedition League and the Jackalopes have been granted permission by the city to pursue naming rights for the field. “We will honor the name ‘McKeague Field’ through this process. We will ensure that this name will remain in the new name of the stadium,” said Bybee. The Jackalopes hope to be playing their first home game in May of 2020.

The Expedition League is an elite summer collegiate wood bat baseball league which provides affordable, wholesome family entertainment, enhances the quality of life in its member communities, provides the tools and experience needed to optimize the collegiate player’s development and potential to play professional baseball, while providing the infrastructure and support necessary for the success of the league affiliated team owners.

Baseball is truly America’s pastime and the Expedition League is all about fun, affordable, memorable family entertainment. Expedition League games provide enjoyment for the entire family in a dynamic ballpark atmosphere. Games are loaded with unique, between inning, activities and entertainment in a fan-focused, interactive environment. League affiliated teams provide hands-on activities for kids and offer an incredible entertainment value with high quality, creative and unique food and drink options. Party decks are a great venue for group outings and other special events where fans can

experience a relaxed, laid back, social atmosphere with friends and co-workers.

The Expedition League emulates minor league baseball with players using wood bats and playing 64 games in 10 weeks, on average, in front of large crowds in some of the finest ballparks in North America. Expedition League players are top tier collegiate baseball players from across the country who gain exposure to professional scouts. The players stay with host families from the local communities. Host families are a very integral part of the Expedition League and these host family relationships provide a lifetime of memories for both the host families and the players.

League affiliated teams are involved in various non-profits and community fund raising activities. Expedition League players are positive role models in the community, making public appearances and participating in baseball clinics for the youth, in their community. The Expedition League and its teams showcase the communities that we’re a part of and enhance the quality of life in those communities.

“We are very excited to announce the Rapid City team name and logo today,” said Steve Wagner, Expedition League President. “When traveling the Great Plains over the past 5 years, I knew we had to have a team in Rapid City. This community loves its baseball and we can’t wait to show the great people of Rapid City and the surrounding communities what we are all about. The Bybees also own the Spearfish Sasquatch and they operate the Sasquatch with excellence, providing nonstop fun and entertainment for their wonderful fans. I know they will bring that same excellence to the Rapid City Jackalopes.