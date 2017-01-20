Recrtuiting Profile: Tristan Gebbia

A really intriguing recruit. That’s, to say the least about early enrollee Tristian Gebbia. Gebbia is a pro-style quarterback out of Calabasas, California. The outstanding quarterback had a stellar year alongside Husker commit and teammate Keyshawn Johnson Jr. Gebbia is a statistical freak. His senior year, he threw for 5,338 yards, 61 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions in 485 pass attempts.

Gebbia is one of the highest rated players in the country and one of the highest rated positional quarterback. He is the 122nd rated player in the nation and at the quarterback position he is rated 6th amongst the quarterbacks, according to Rivals’. He was highly touted and recruited heavily by a number of schools including Alabama, Louisville, Washington, and Miami.

Gebbia will have his work cut out for him if he wants to be the starter. He will have to beat out the likes of Patrick O’Brien and Tanner Lee to get the starting job. It’s not impossible for him to win the job, but he will more than likely redshirt unless he makes waves in the spring. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.