Recruiting Profile: Ben Miles

Nebraska was able to flip the commitment of Ben Miles, son of former LSU head coach Les Miles. Miles was originally committed to LSU but then decided to pledge to the Huskers. The three-star fullback was sought after by a number of teams including Purdue, LSU, and Michigan State.

This is a big commitment and signee for Nebraska as they have been searching for that big time fullback since the graduation of Andy Janovich. Ben Miles will have the opportunity to get playing time as he is the definition of a battering ram.

Miles is a great blocker, but he also has a great ability to run the ball as well. He will be used in a number of ways and has a legitimate shot to play right away for NU. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.