Recruiting Profile: Jaevon McQuitty

Jaevon McQuitty is a four-star, 45th ranked wide receiver according to Rivals, out of Columbia, Missouri. He had a number of offers including Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois, but McQuitty chose NU. McQuitty is currently an early enrollee at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and he has all of the tools to make an impact right away. The 6-2 190-pound receiver is quite the player. He has the ability to stretch the field as well as be a possession guy.

With a number of players from the receiving core graduating, McQuitty has a legitimate chance of playing right away. A close comparison for McQuitty would be current Husker Stanley Morgan. It looks like McQuitty has some more quickness than Morgan, but the reliability and big play ability is very similar.

Don’t be surprised if you hear McQuitty’s name a lot in the spring as he has all attributes to be a big time player for NU right away. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.