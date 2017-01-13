Recruiting Profile: Keyshawn Johnson Jr.

We will be doing a series of recruiting profiles once again this year. Each profile will give a rundown on the Husker commit and how they may impact the team.

A recruiting class that had a full head of steam in the middle of the season and was ranked at 26th in the nation, is currently at 38th according to Rivals’ HuskerOnline. Last March Keyshawn Johnson Jr. committed and that got the ball rolling for this current class.

Johnson Jr. is the son of Keyshawn Johnson who played at USC in 1994 and 1995, played in the NFL from 1996-2006, and had ties with Head Coach Mike Riley, as Riley was an assistant at the time while Johson played at USC. That played a pivotal part in Johnson Jr. committing to Nebraska.

Johnson Jr. is a four-star recruit according to HuskerOnline with a position ranking at 41. Johnson Jr. had a number of offers including Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State, and others. The 6-1 195-pound product out of Calabasas, California isn’t the flashiest player, but he made great plays in his time in high school and was a safety valve for fellow Husker quarterback commit Tristan Gebbia. Johnson Jr. had a nice year statistically as a senior recording 48 catches for 812 yards and 11 scores.

He’s not a player that will light up a defense with long plays but Johnson Jr. is a solid possession receiver. Johnson Jr. is currently at NU as he was an early enrollee and it will be interesting to see if he will redshirt, or make an impact right away with a number of players graduating from the receiving core. Check out Keyshawn Johnson Jr.’s highlights here on Hudl.