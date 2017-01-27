Recruiting Profile: Willie Hampton

Willie Hampton is a three-star prospect with good upside. The linebacker stands at 6-2 and 220 pounds. He didn’t have a high number of offers, but the skills are there for Willie Hampton. The schools that did offer were Florida Atlantic, Indiana, UCF, and Western Michigan.

Coming from Plantation, Florida, Willie Hampton is a bit of a raw prospect. Hampton is a very intriguing player, with unlimited potential. He has a number of good qualities, they just need to be refined. The body size is there, along with good speed, and good coverage skills, but there are a few things for him technique wise to work on but with a linebackers coach like Trent Bray, the sky is the limit for Hampton.

Hampton will more than likely take a redshirt, but don’t be surprised if you hear his name throughout fall camp. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.