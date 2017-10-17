Region IX soccer pairings set, WNCC men to host Northwest Saturday afternoon

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer team wrapped up the regular season on Saturday against Gillette College and now both teams enter Region IX playoff action.

The Cougar men finished the regular season with a record-tying 11-win season. The Cougars are 11-5 entering the post season. The previous record was 11-6-1 back in the 2003 inaugural season.

The Cougar men earned the No. 2 seed from the South division and will host a first-round contest on Saturday, Oct. 21 against the North No. 3 seed Northwest College in the first round. Northwest is 5-4-1 on the season. Kickoff for the first-round contest is set for 2 p.m. at the Landers Soccer Complex.

WNCC and Northwest have played twice this season. The match at WNCC was a pre-season scrimmage where the score didn’t count. During the regular season, the Cougars topped Northwest 6-3 in Powell, Wyoming.

The rest of the men’s first round will pit South No. 1 seed Trinidad State hosting North No. 4 Laramie County Community College, South No. 3 Otero Junior College traveling to North No. 2 Sheridan, and South No. 4 Northeastern Junior College traveling to North No. 1 Western Wyoming.

Semifinals and finals will be played Oct. 27 and 28 at Metro State University in Denver, Colorado, with the winner heading to the district playoffs Nov. 2-4 in Arizona.

The women’s tournament also kicks off on Saturday. Laramie County and Otero earned the number one seeds from each division. South No. 4 WNCC travels to face North No. 1 LCCC while North No. 4 Gillette College travels to take on South No. 1 Otero Junior College. The WNCC and LCCC match will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The other two matches see North No. 2 Sheridan hosting South No. 3 Trinidad State and South No. 2 Northeastern Junior College hosting North No. 3 Western Wyoming.

Like the men’s tournament, the semifinals and finals will be played at Metro State University in Denver Oct. 27 and 28. The winner of the regional tournament will qualify for the national tournament in Florida in November.