The Region IX softball tournament that was slated to begin on Thursday at Volunteer Field in Scottsbluff has been moved to start on Friday because of the weather.

WNCC will face McCook at 11 a.m. on Friday with Trinidad State taking on Otero in the other first-round game. The championship game is slated for Saturday at 3 p.m. and an if-necessary championship on Sunday morning.

