Results: Gering and Scottsbluff girls tennis at Kearney

BY Chris Cottrell | April 9, 2019
The Scottsbluff and Gering girls tennis teams went on the road Monday and dropped duals to Kearney Catholic and Kearney High School.

Kearney High went a combined 19-0 against the the local schools while Scottsbluff picked up four wins against Catholic and Gering notching three.

Scottsbluff results

KEARNEY 10 – SCOTTSBLUFF 0
1 singles: Olivia Flood def BRIDGETTE LOCKER 8-0
2 singles: Anna Boyd def BROOKE DeSHA 8-3
3 singles: Makenna Henning def CIERRA SCHWARZKOPF 8-0
4 singles: Alli Chally def. SHELBY BEWLEY 8-3
5 singles: Taylin Copp def. HALLY WILKINS 8-1
6 singles: Kendra Sears def. TAYLOR KLEIN 8-0
7 singels: Bella Engberg def. EMMA HERMAN 8-2
1 doubles: Copp / Sears def. DeSHA / BEWLEY 8-3
2 doubles: Chally / Henning def. LOCKER / SCHWARZKOPF 8-0
3 doubles: Flood / Krause def. WILKINS / KLEIN 8-0
KEARNEY CATHOLIC 5 – SCOTTSBLUFF 4
1 singles: Ashley Waggoner def. BRIDGETTE LOCKER 8-6
2 singles: BROOKE DeSHA def. Liza Trettel 8-4
3 singles: Brook Eschebrenner def. EMMA HERMAN 8-0
4 singles: Emily Saadi def. SHELBY BEWLEY 8-2
5 singles: Katherine Graham def. HALLY WILKINS 8-2
6 singles: TAYLOR KLEIN def Jordyn Knuse 8-0
1 doubles: Eschenbrenner / Trettel def DeSHA / BEWLEY 8-2
2 doubles: LOCKER / HERMAN def. Saadi / Waggoner 8-5
3 doubles: WILKINS / KLEIN def. Graham / Knusle 8-5
Gering results
KEARNEY 9 – GERING 0
1 singles: Olivia Flood def ZOEE SMITH 8-2
2 singles: Makenn Henning def BOBBIE CLAFLIN 8-1
3 singles: Taylin Copp def KRISTEN WHALEY 8-0
4 singles: Alli Chally def. YADBIR KAUR 8-2
5 singles: Kendra Sears def. MARTIKA CAMPBELL 8-1
6 singles: Anna Boyd def. PAIGE SCHNEIDER 8-0
1 doubles: Copp / Sears def.  WHALEY/KAUR 8-0
2 doubles: Chally / Henning def. CAMPBELL/SCHNEIDER 8-0
3 doubles: Flood / Engberg def. SMITH/CLAFLIN 8-6
KEARNEY CATHOLIC 6 – GERING 3
1 singles: ZOEE SMITH def. Ashley Waggoner 8-1
2 singles: BOBBIE CLAFLIN def. Liza Trettel 8-4
3 singles: Brook Eschebrenner def. KRISTEN WHALEY 8-4
4 singles: Emily Saadi def. YADBIR KAUR 8-2
5 singles: Katherine Graham def. MARTIKA CAMPBELL 8-0
6 singles: Bree Brandt def. PAIGE SCHNEIDER 8-3
1 doubles: Eschenbrenner / Trettel def. WHALEY/KAUR 8-3
2 doubles: Saadi / Waggoner 8-5 def. CAMPBELL/SCHNEIDER 8-2
3 doubles: SMITH / CLAFLIN def. Graham/Brandt 8-1
