Results: Gering and Scottsbluff girls tennis at Kearney

The Scottsbluff and Gering girls tennis teams went on the road Monday and dropped duals to Kearney Catholic and Kearney High School.

Kearney High went a combined 19-0 against the the local schools while Scottsbluff picked up four wins against Catholic and Gering notching three.

Scottsbluff results

KEARNEY 10 – SCOTTSBLUFF 0

1 singles: Olivia Flood def BRIDGETTE LOCKER 8-0

2 singles: Anna Boyd def BROOKE DeSHA 8-3

3 singles: Makenna Henning def CIERRA SCHWARZKOPF 8-0

4 singles: Alli Chally def. SHELBY BEWLEY 8-3

5 singles: Taylin Copp def. HALLY WILKINS 8-1

6 singles: Kendra Sears def. TAYLOR KLEIN 8-0

7 singels: Bella Engberg def. EMMA HERMAN 8-2

1 doubles: Copp / Sears def. DeSHA / BEWLEY 8-3

2 doubles: Chally / Henning def. LOCKER / SCHWARZKOPF 8-0

3 doubles: Flood / Krause def. WILKINS / KLEIN 8-0

KEARNEY CATHOLIC 5 – SCOTTSBLUFF 4

1 singles: Ashley Waggoner def. BRIDGETTE LOCKER 8-6

2 singles: BROOKE DeSHA def. Liza Trettel 8-4

3 singles: Brook Eschebrenner def. EMMA HERMAN 8-0

4 singles: Emily Saadi def. SHELBY BEWLEY 8-2

5 singles: Katherine Graham def. HALLY WILKINS 8-2

6 singles: TAYLOR KLEIN def Jordyn Knuse 8-0

1 doubles: Eschenbrenner / Trettel def DeSHA / BEWLEY 8-2

2 doubles: LOCKER / HERMAN def. Saadi / Waggoner 8-5

3 doubles: WILKINS / KLEIN def. Graham / Knusle 8-5

Gering results

KEARNEY 9 – GERING 0 1 singles: Olivia Flood def ZOEE SMITH 8-2 2 singles: Makenn Henning def BOBBIE CLAFLIN 8-1 3 singles: Taylin Copp def KRISTEN WHALEY 8-0 4 singles: Alli Chally def. YADBIR KAUR 8-2 5 singles: Kendra Sears def. MARTIKA CAMPBELL 8-1 6 singles: Anna Boyd def. PAIGE SCHNEIDER 8-0 1 doubles: Copp / Sears def. WHALEY/KAUR 8-0 2 doubles: Chally / Henning def. CAMPBELL/SCHNEIDER 8-0 3 doubles: Flood / Engberg def. SMITH/CLAFLIN 8-6 KEARNEY CATHOLIC 6 – GERING 3 1 singles: ZOEE SMITH def. Ashley Waggoner 8-1 2 singles: BOBBIE CLAFLIN def. Liza Trettel 8-4 3 singles: Brook Eschebrenner def. KRISTEN WHALEY 8-4 4 singles: Emily Saadi def. YADBIR KAUR 8-2 5 singles: Katherine Graham def. MARTIKA CAMPBELL 8-0 6 singles: Bree Brandt def. PAIGE SCHNEIDER 8-3 1 doubles: Eschenbrenner / Trettel def. WHALEY/KAUR 8-3 2 doubles: Saadi / Waggoner 8-5 def. CAMPBELL/SCHNEIDER 8-2 3 doubles: SMITH / CLAFLIN def. Graham/Brandt 8-1

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS TODAY

Girls tennis – Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance at Lexington Invite

Socccer – Scottsbluff vs. Buffalo WY (matches in Douglas)

Gering at Newcastle WY (varsity only)

Boys golf – Mitchell Invitational