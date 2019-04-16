Results: Gering boys and girls track and field teams post big days at Burns Invite

After getting rained out last Friday the Gering track and field teams were able to compete on Monday afternoon over in Wyoming at the Burns High School Track and Field Invite.

Now official boys team scores were kept but Gering posted over 200 points, by far the best showing of the day.

Garrett W. Conn was a three time winner, taking individual first places in the long jump and 100 meters while also running on Gering’s winning 400 meter relay team.

Other highlights for the boys team were Logan Moravec winning the 800 and the mile relay team taking home first place.

On the girls side it was Gering finishing in third place with 103 points. Pine Bluffs was the winner with 140 points while Burns a tight second place finish with 138 points.

First place finishes for the Lady Bulldogs came from Victoria Mannel in the pole vault and their 400 meter relay team.

For complete team results (girls only) and individual results you can click here.