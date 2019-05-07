Results: Gering Boys Golf Invite

Five area golfers finished inside the top ten on Monday afternoon at the Gering Golf Invitational at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

The top two teams in the standings, however, were from Cheyenne.

Cheyenne East dominated the field winning the tournament with a combined score of 304. Central finished in second place with a round of 338.

Alliance shot 348 to finish third followed by Scottsbluff and Gering. The Bearcats posted a round of 352 while Gering shot 357.

Crayten Cyza of Alliance was the top area finisher. Cyza finished in sixth place with a 77.

Gering’s Noah Longoria finished at 79 and that was good for solo seventh place.

Gavin Howell and Brandyn Larson of Scottsbluff both were top ten finishers, shooting matching 83’s.

Just the meet at Ogallala remains on the regular season schedule and then districts are next Monday.

Gering Invite team standings

Cheyenne East 304 Cheyenne Central 338 Alliance 348 Scottsbluff 352 Gering 357 Sidney 366 Chadron 387 Cheyenne South 433

Individual top ten