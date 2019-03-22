Results (Gering girls soccer wins), schedules (and changes) for the weekend, and a signing

Time for the rundown.

Let’s get some local events covered from the sports scene, both at the high school and junior college levels.

First off, yesterday afternoon at Mitchell it was senior track and field star, Natasha Perez, signing to attend school and continue her career at Doane University.

Perez is a multi-time state qualifier for Mitchell and she says that strong tradition the Tigers have in track has really helped prepare her for this next challenge.

It’s been a great run of athletes coming through Mitchell the last few years and Perez continued that yesterday by signing with Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.

GERING GIRLS SOCCER WINS OPENING MATCH

It was a victorious season opener for the Gering Lady Bulldogs soccer team on Thursday with a 5-0 shutout on the road of Sterling, Colorado. Junior Taylor Philbrick, who’s already committed to play in college UNK, put on a show with a three goal, hat trick performance in the win. The other two goals were scored by Destiny Mueller. It was a dominant performance as they allowed just one shot on goal; the save was made by Aspen Shields.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

There’s quite a few changes for the weekend as far as time or location changes…

HS boys golf – North Platte Invitational today with both Gering and Sidney in attendance.

HS Track, Binfield Relays at Scottsbluff – This meet was originally scheduled for today (Friday) but has been moved to Saturday to hopefully avoid some weather. Field events will get started at 11 a.m. with running events at Bearcat Stadium starting at 12:30. Teams on hand to compete will be North Platte, Torrington, Douglas, and Lingle Ft. Laramie.

HS Track, Kimball meet – Orginally scheduled for Saturday this meet has now been cancelled.

HS Track, Sidney meet – This was scheduled for Saturday but has been moved to next Tuesday, March 26th. Field events on Tuesday will start at 9:30 in the morning with running events getting underway at noon.

HS Soccer – Scottsbluff at Gering, Saturday…It’ll be a full day of action over at Memorial Stadium with Gering hosting Scottsbluff in four matches, varsity and JV for both girls and boys. Both girls teams picked up season opening wins this week over Sterling while the boys teams for both schools will be making their season debut. JV girls will open up at 1 pm followed by the JV boys game at 2:45. Varsity contests get started at 4:30 for the girls followed by the boys game at 6 pm.

WNCC SPORTS SCHEDULE

Softball – The Lady Cougars have played their first 26 games of the season on the road away from Volunteer Field and that trend continues on Saturday with the Cougars playing twice at Otero Junior College (1 pm/3 pm). They’ll scheduled for their first home games of the season next Saturday and Sunday against Otero.

Baseball – Just like the softball team, the Cougar baseball squad has spend the entire season on the road so far, having gone 7-15 in their first 22 games. They were to play home games this weekend at Cleveland Field against Southeast C.C. but due to possible weather and field conditions this Empire Conference series has been moved to Beatrice on Sunday and Monday. They’ll play a doubleheader on Sunday and then a single nine inning game on Monday. The first home games for the Cougars are now listed for next weekend.