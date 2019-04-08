RESULTS: Gering wins WC, Sidney Golf Invites last Friday

The Gering boys golf team doubled up on Friday winning both the Western Conference Invite and the Sidney Invite.

The six Western Conference teams were all involved plus the addition of Gothenburg and Ogallala to the field.

Gering posted a combined score of 351, good for a 13 shot win over Mitchell.

The individual medalist on the day was Crayton Cyza of Alliance who shot 81. Gering’s Justin Scott was second with a score of 83.

Scottsbluff finished in fifth place and they were paced by Gavin Howell, who finished in third place.

Team Standings

Gering 351 Mitchell 364 Alliance 370 Sidney 371 Scottsbluff 375 Chadron 391 Ogallala 401 Gothenburg 429

Individual Standings