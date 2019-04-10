Results: Girls tennis at Lexington Invite

There was girls tennis action on Tuesday on the road for Gering, Scottsbluff, and Alliance with all three schools competing at the Lexington Invite.

In the overall team standings it was Gering finishing in 3rd place led by Zoee Smith and Bobbie Claflin. Both players finished with 4-1 singles records on the day as Smith placed second in No. 1 singles and Claflin was 2nd in No. 2 singles.

Scottsbluff was one spot back in 4th overall.

McCook was the team title winner with a total of 52 points followed by Ogallala in second with 40 points.

Team Standings