Results: Mitchell Boys Golf Invite

Many area schools teed it up on Tuesday at the Mitchell Golf Invite with Alliance winning the team title and a playoff deciding the individual champ.

Alliance shot a combined round of 328 to win by ten shots over Scottsbluff (338). Kimball finished in third place followed by Mitchell and Bridgeport in the top five.

Individually it came down to a playoff hole with Drake Demasters of Bridgeport winning out over Crayton Cyza of Alliance. Both finished their 18 holes carding a 76.

Team Scoring

Alliance 328 Scottsbluff 338 Kimball 347 Mitchell 357 Bridgeport 365 Morrill 370 Chadron 378 Garden County 414 Sidney 432 Bayard 440

Individual Leaderboard