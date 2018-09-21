Results: Mitchell girls win WTC/Bridgeport golf titles

Here are the results from Thursday’s WTC Tournament held at Bridgeport’s Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course. The field also made up the Bridgeport Invite.

Team Standings

Mitchell 371 (WTC) Bridgeport 413 (WTC) Kimball 416 (WTC) Gordon-Rushville 513 (WTC) Alliance JV 567 Creek Valley 583 Bayard 593 (WTC)

Individual Standings