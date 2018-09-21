class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336543 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Results: Mitchell girls win WTC/Bridgeport golf titles

BY Chris Cottrell | September 21, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Results: Mitchell girls win WTC/Bridgeport golf titles
(MGN)

Here are the results from Thursday’s WTC Tournament held at Bridgeport’s Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course. The field also made up the Bridgeport Invite.

Team Standings

  1. Mitchell 371 (WTC)
  2. Bridgeport 413 (WTC)
  3. Kimball 416 (WTC)
  4. Gordon-Rushville 513 (WTC)
  5. Alliance JV 567
  6. Creek Valley 583
  7. Bayard 593 (WTC)

Individual Standings

  1. Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell 73
  2. Payton Wise, Kimball 84
  3. Molly Lambert, Bridgeport 88
  4. Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 92
  5. Kaeli McVicker, Bridgeport 95
  6. Carli Wurdeman, Kimball 100
  7. Awni McGrath, Bridgeport 100
  8. Mykinzee Musfelt, Mitchell 101
  9. Jacque Bowles, Mitchell 105
  10. Shelby Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville 112
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments