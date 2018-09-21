Results: Mitchell girls win WTC/Bridgeport golf titles

Here are the results from Thursday’s WTC Tournament held at Bridgeport’s Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course. The field also made up the Bridgeport Invite.
Team Standings
- Mitchell 371 (WTC)
- Bridgeport 413 (WTC)
- Kimball 416 (WTC)
- Gordon-Rushville 513 (WTC)
- Alliance JV 567
- Creek Valley 583
- Bayard 593 (WTC)
Individual Standings
- Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell 73
- Payton Wise, Kimball 84
- Molly Lambert, Bridgeport 88
- Brooklyn Briggs, Mitchell 92
- Kaeli McVicker, Bridgeport 95
- Carli Wurdeman, Kimball 100
- Awni McGrath, Bridgeport 100
- Mykinzee Musfelt, Mitchell 101
- Jacque Bowles, Mitchell 105
- Shelby Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville 112