Results: Morrill Boys Golf Invitational

BY Chris Cottrell | April 17, 2019
Ten teams competed on Tuesday at the Morrill Boys Golf Invite with Kimball winning the team title and Chadron’s Trevor Berry earning a one shot win on the individual leaderboard.

Kimball shot a season best combined score of 338 to win by twelve shots over Morrill. Mitchell, Bridgeport, and Chadron also finished in the top five.

Chadron’s Berry carded a 74 to pick up a one shot win over Drake DeMasters of Bridgeport.

Team Standings

  1. Kimball 338
  2. Morrill 350
  3. Mitchell 362
  4. Bridgeport 370
  5. Chadron 371
  6. Scottsbluff JV 402
  7. Hemingford 430
  8. Bayard 434
  9. Crawford 481
  10. Hay Springs 500

Individual Top 10

  1. Trevor Berry, Chadron, 74
  2. Drake DeMasters, Bridgeport, 75
  3. Zane Anthony, Kimball, 81
  4. Burke Schneider, Mitchell, 81
  5. Dillon Wise, Kimball, 82
  6. Izaac Reuter, Kimball, 84
  7. Kolton McMackin, Morrill, 85
  8. Brody Brown, Morrill, 86
  9. Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 87
  10. Braeden Streumple, Morrill, 87
