Results: Morrill Boys Golf Invitational

Ten teams competed on Tuesday at the Morrill Boys Golf Invite with Kimball winning the team title and Chadron’s Trevor Berry earning a one shot win on the individual leaderboard.
Kimball shot a season best combined score of 338 to win by twelve shots over Morrill. Mitchell, Bridgeport, and Chadron also finished in the top five.
Chadron’s Berry carded a 74 to pick up a one shot win over Drake DeMasters of Bridgeport.
Team Standings
- Kimball 338
- Morrill 350
- Mitchell 362
- Bridgeport 370
- Chadron 371
- Scottsbluff JV 402
- Hemingford 430
- Bayard 434
- Crawford 481
- Hay Springs 500
Individual Top 10
- Trevor Berry, Chadron, 74
- Drake DeMasters, Bridgeport, 75
- Zane Anthony, Kimball, 81
- Burke Schneider, Mitchell, 81
- Dillon Wise, Kimball, 82
- Izaac Reuter, Kimball, 84
- Kolton McMackin, Morrill, 85
- Brody Brown, Morrill, 86
- Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 87
- Braeden Streumple, Morrill, 87