Results: Ogallala Girls Golf Invite

Here’s a rundown down of how things finished on Tuesday at the Ogallala Golf Invitational.

Team Standings

North Platte 351 Gering 360 Scottsbluff 367 Ogallala 371 Mitchell 388 Cozad 399 Sidney 404 Chadron 410 Alliance 430 Kimball 449 Ogallala JV 497 Dundy County-Stratton 503 Perkins County 538 Lexington 549 Creek Valley 551 Bayard 581

Individual Scores

Baylee Steele, North Platte 78 Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 80 Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell 81 Lynzi Becker, Cozad 82 Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala 84 Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 86 Riley Smith, North Platte 88 Ali Boswell, Gering 89 Kaylee Wach, Ogallala 90 Tiara Ginther, Sidney 90 Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff 91 Maya Lashley, North Platte 91 Avery Mitchell, Gering 91 Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff 93 Maddi Pelton, Chadron 93

Gering – Schlaepfer 80, Boswell 89, Mitchell 91, Megan Maser 100, Kelsey Le 122

Scottsbluff – Krzyzanowski 86, Ahrens 91, Hauschild 93, Kathryn Phillips 97, Hassie Hood 105

Mitchell – Kanno 81, Brooklyn Briggs 107, Mykinzee Musfelt 93, Jacque Bowles 107, Martina Cardona 117

Sidney – Ginther 90, Amanda Beier 104, Janay Brauer 100, Ashlee Ringleman 110, Tomiyah Munier 111

Alliance – Regan Lambert 99, Julia Carlson 99, Kaylie Bolinger 119, Julia Wilson 113