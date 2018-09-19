Results: Ogallala Girls Golf Invite

Here’s a rundown down of how things finished on Tuesday at the Ogallala Golf Invitational.
Team Standings
- North Platte 351
- Gering 360
- Scottsbluff 367
- Ogallala 371
- Mitchell 388
- Cozad 399
- Sidney 404
- Chadron 410
- Alliance 430
- Kimball 449
- Ogallala JV 497
- Dundy County-Stratton 503
- Perkins County 538
- Lexington 549
- Creek Valley 551
- Bayard 581
Individual Scores
- Baylee Steele, North Platte 78
- Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 80
- Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell 81
- Lynzi Becker, Cozad 82
- Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala 84
- Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 86
- Riley Smith, North Platte 88
- Ali Boswell, Gering 89
- Kaylee Wach, Ogallala 90
- Tiara Ginther, Sidney 90
- Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff 91
- Maya Lashley, North Platte 91
- Avery Mitchell, Gering 91
- Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff 93
- Maddi Pelton, Chadron 93
Gering – Schlaepfer 80, Boswell 89, Mitchell 91, Megan Maser 100, Kelsey Le 122
Scottsbluff – Krzyzanowski 86, Ahrens 91, Hauschild 93, Kathryn Phillips 97, Hassie Hood 105
Mitchell – Kanno 81, Brooklyn Briggs 107, Mykinzee Musfelt 93, Jacque Bowles 107, Martina Cardona 117
Sidney – Ginther 90, Amanda Beier 104, Janay Brauer 100, Ashlee Ringleman 110, Tomiyah Munier 111
Alliance – Regan Lambert 99, Julia Carlson 99, Kaylie Bolinger 119, Julia Wilson 113