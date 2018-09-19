class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336001 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Results: Ogallala Girls Golf Invite

BY Chris Cottrell | September 19, 2018
Here’s a rundown down of how things finished on Tuesday at the Ogallala Golf Invitational.

Team Standings

  1. North Platte 351
  2. Gering 360
  3. Scottsbluff 367
  4. Ogallala 371
  5. Mitchell 388
  6. Cozad 399
  7. Sidney 404
  8. Chadron 410
  9. Alliance 430
  10. Kimball 449
  11. Ogallala JV 497
  12. Dundy County-Stratton 503
  13. Perkins County 538
  14. Lexington 549
  15. Creek Valley 551
  16. Bayard 581

Individual Scores

  1. Baylee Steele, North Platte 78
  2. Madi Schlaepfer, Gering 80
  3. Kenzey Kanno, Mitchell 81
  4. Lynzi Becker, Cozad 82
  5. Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala 84
  6. Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 86
  7. Riley Smith, North Platte 88
  8. Ali Boswell, Gering 89
  9. Kaylee Wach, Ogallala 90
  10. Tiara Ginther, Sidney 90
  11. Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff 91
  12. Maya Lashley, North Platte 91
  13. Avery Mitchell, Gering 91
  14. Carson Hauschild, Scottsbluff 93
  15. Maddi Pelton, Chadron 93

Gering – Schlaepfer 80, Boswell 89, Mitchell 91, Megan Maser 100, Kelsey Le 122

Scottsbluff – Krzyzanowski 86, Ahrens 91, Hauschild 93, Kathryn Phillips 97, Hassie Hood 105

Mitchell – Kanno 81, Brooklyn Briggs 107, Mykinzee Musfelt 93, Jacque Bowles 107, Martina Cardona 117

Sidney – Ginther 90, Amanda Beier 104, Janay Brauer 100, Ashlee Ringleman 110, Tomiyah Munier 111

Alliance – Regan Lambert 99, Julia Carlson 99, Kaylie Bolinger 119, Julia Wilson 113

