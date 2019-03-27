RESULTS: Sidney Track and Field Invite

Area track and field teams descended on Sidney on Tuesday for the make up track meet that was postponed from over the weekend.

McCook won the boys side of the scoreboard with 187 points followed by Gering with 139, and then Sidney, Alliance, and Ogallala rounded out the top five in scoring.

Senior Logan Moravec was a big winner for Gering at the meet, cashing two first places in the 800 meters with a winning time of 2:04.912, and in the 1,600 meters in 4:50.300.

Gering also topped the leaderboard in the 4×100 meter relay with winning time of :44.787.

For Alliance you had Mason Hiemstra winning the 200 meters, McClain Adamson taking home first place in the 400 meters, and the Bulldogs won the mile relay.

In the girls competition in team scoring it was Ogallala winning the title with 133 points. Chadron was second followed by Gothenburg, McCook, and Burns. The Gering girls finished 7th with Alliance in 8th.

The Alliance girls won the 400 meter relay.

