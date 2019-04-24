Results: Top athletes compete at Best in the West Track and Field Meet

On a picture perfect afternoon and evening in Scottsbluff the areas top athletes were in action at this year’s Best in the West Track and Field Meet on Tuesday night.

The biggest star of the night came on the girls side as Southeast (WY) freshman Jordan Stoddard won all three of her events. Stoddard set a new meet record, winning the high jump at 5’6, and she also claimed first places in the 100 and 200 meter sprint events.

Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth picked up a pair of first places with wins in the mile and two mile runs.

On the boys side it was Sidney’s Collin Brauer winning the mile and two mile and then also anchoring the Red Raiders winning two mile relay team.

Chris Busby of Scottsbluff won the 100 meters in a time of 11.10 seconds and then Busby ran the anchor leg of the Bearcats victorious 400 meter relay team. Busby ran past Gering on the final leg to capture the win.

Scottsbluff’s Cameron Geary was a double winner with firsts in the 300 meter hurdles and the triple jump.

Gering’s Logan Moravec won the 800 meters by five seconds, finishing with a time of 2:00.52.

For complete results from the high school Best in the West from yesterday click here.

The State Track and Field meet is coming up in three weeks.

Also yesterday it was the first ever Middle School Best in the West Track and Field Meet, also held in Scottsbluff at Bearcat Stadium. For a complete rundown on all those events and results you can click here.