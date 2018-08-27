Ribbon cutting and open house held for new Vets home in Kearney

Around 500 people turned out over the weekend in Kearney for the ribbon cutting and open house of the 225-bed, $89 million dollar , 330,000 square-foot Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

Senator Deb Fischer and Governor ete Ricketts told the crowd this is just the latest in a string of projects to make Nebraska the most veteran and military friendly state in the country.

The campus will have six neighborhoods, each with three homes with 12 to 15 veterans living in private rooms. There will be a special care unit, a skilled care unit and an independent living area. Veterans will start moving in this fall.