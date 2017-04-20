(Audio) Riley tweets Tanner Lee enters summer as Huskers’ No. 1 QB

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska coach Mike Riley announced on Twitter that Tanner Lee will head into summer as the Cornhuskers’ No. 1 quarterback.

Riley said in a series of tweets Wednesday night that the competition among the quarterbacks was outstanding this spring and that they would continue to push each other. Riley spoke with the Husker Sports network about why he decided to make this announcement now.

Lee, a junior from Destrehan, Louisiana, who transferred from Tulane, beat out redshirt freshman Patrick O’Brien. Lee made 19 starts at Tulane in 2014-15 and completed 54 percent of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Lee was sharp in the spring game on Saturday, completing 13 of 19 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.