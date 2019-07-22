RMAC Kickoff to initiate 150th college football season Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — July 22, 2019 — The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is set to host its 2019 RMAC Kickoff on Wednesday, July 24, at the UCHealth Training Center, home of the Denver Broncos, in Englewood, Colorado.

The event will feature all of the league’s 11 football head coaches and nearly 40 football student-athletes, who will rotate between press conferences, one-on-one interviews, and several other stations.

Representing Chadron State College at the event will be Head Football Coach Jay Long , senior running back Stevann Brown , senior defensive end Calder Forcella , senior offensive lineman Jared Maciejczak , and senior tight end Matt Vargas . Vargas is a returning All-RMAC Second Team honoree, while Brown and Maciejczak were both honorable mention recipients in 2018.

The RMAC Network, via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook apps, will post live updates to social media, and all team press conferences are to be streamed live online at RMACSports.tv.

The RMAC Kickoff agenda begins at 9 a.m. MT, when the coaches’ poll and the league’s featured players will also be released at RMACSports.org.

Coaches and student-athletes will also gather on Tuesday, July 23, for a community engagement event at the VA hospital in Denver. The student-athletes will go through a media training session later that evening.

Among the activities on Wednesday, the conference will also recognize the College Football 150th Anniversary. Throughout the 2019 football season, at all levels of collegiate football, the celebration aims to showcase the rich history and traditions of the sport and its contribution to American society and culture, while also promoting the opportunity it continues to provide to thousands of student-athletes across all levels of the sport.