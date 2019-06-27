Rockies win series at San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ David Dahl hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third and drove in a career-high five runs, leading the Colorado Rockies past the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Wednesday.

Dahl connected off Jeff Samardzija for his second career grand slam, with the other coming last Sept. 10 against Arizona. It marked the first grand slam ever hit by a Rockies player in San Francisco.

Dahl added an RBI single in the seventh. He had a two-run shot in the series opener.

The big swing in the series finale backed German Marquez (8-3), who immediately surrendered Pablo Sandoval’s homer the next inning but won his second straight decision.

Marquez, who tossed a one-hitter at San Francisco on April 14, allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out two and walked two over five innings. Wade Davis finished for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

Colorado loaded the bases in the third after Tony Wolters drew a leadoff walk, Marquez advanced him with a sacrifice, Garrett Hampson singled then Charlie Blackmon walked to bring up Dahl.

Wolters added a sacrifice fly in the fourth for a key insurance run.

Samardzija (4-7), who pitched seven scoreless innings at home against the Rockies in April, was tagged for five runs and three hits in five innings.

He struck out six after lefties Drew Pomeranz and Madison Bumgarner each struck out 11 batters the previous two games.

The Giants went ahead in the bottom of the first _ just San Francisco’s 20th and 21st runs in the initial inning all year _ on Sandoval’s double. It came after Mike Yastrzemski reached on an error by Marquez when the pitcher missed the catch covering first base.

San Francisco hadn’t scored more than one run in the first inning since June 1 against the Orioles.